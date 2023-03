Today, the Public Prosecution decided to detain an officer working in the Ministry of Interior, and others at the Central Prison for a period of 21 days, in the case of smuggling a quarter of a ton of narcotic hashish, which they brought from Iran with the intention of trafficking, reports Al-Rai daily.



