The Ministry of Interior launched the Kuwait Visa electronic application today, Thursday, which will work experimentally, under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid.

The Kuwait Visa app, Al Qabas reported, will authenticate workers’ entry visas before boarding the plane and entering the country. It will also allow airlines to check the status of the electronic visa, to ensure the validity of the entry visas to the country.