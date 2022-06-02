The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department of Criminal Evidence, in cooperation with the General Department of Information Systems at the Ministry, launched Wednesday, the service to issue criminal status electronically on the ‘Sahel’ application which is fortified with security QR code for use inside and outside the country.

The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the ministry said in a press statement this service comes based on the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant-General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and under the follow-up of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, reports a local Arabic daily.

The department stressed the ministry’s keenness to launch this new service to effectively contribute to the success of the country’s efforts in digital transformation to save effort and time for all citizens and residents and complete their transactions with ease.

The department added that this also comes in line with the ministry’s strategy aimed at automating all services provided to the public in line with the technical and technological leap that the security establishment sectors are witnessing to save time and effort on the auditors and speed up the completion of their transactions.