The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior released a statement on Thursday regarding a meeting by the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Traffic and Operations Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, with several stakeholders in the Ministry of Commerce, Kuwait Municipality ,and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, aimed at coordinating and developing a set of mechanisms and requirements for companies offering delivery services, which shall take effect on 1st of October.

The said meeting, which was based on the directives of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, shall develop a set of conditions for delivery companies as follows:

The driver of a vehicle should obtain a health certificate issued by the Ministry of Health.

The delivery vehicle should show a sticker of the company that owns it, through the coordination of the Kuwait Municipality.

The residency of the driver must be under the same company the driver works for.

The driver should wear a uniform at all times, whether driving a vehicle or a motorcycle.

The ministry urges the owners of the delivery companies to abide by the regulations to avoid suspension of license and any kind of legal repercussions.