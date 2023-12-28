The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Wednesday that it inaugurated a police station at Kuwait International Airport (TI) that will start work around-the clock as of Thursday (tomorrow).

Those efforts came out of keenness of the security institution to achieve integration at all sites, and prepare and modernize police stations to offer the best comprehensive services for both citizens and expats, the Ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a statement.

This facility receives complaints and reports from investigation offices, and the preventive and criminal department at the ministry, it added.

Upon the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, there would be a comprehensive plan to revamp police stations in all areas nationwide, with the aim of upgrading security services, according to the statement. (KUNA)