The Ministry of Interior has announced a new directive that requires residents in Kuwait to rely solely on electronic driving licenses. As of yesterday, residents will no longer need to print their licenses. This decision, made by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, aims to streamline processes and embrace digital transformation within the ministry, reported Al-Anba Daily.

Renewal of driving licenses will now occur electronically through the Ministry of Interior’s website and the unified government application for electronic services, known as Sahl. Applications that meet the necessary criteria and regulations will be accepted electronically, and the license can then be activated through the Ministry of Interior’s “My Identity” application.

It is important to note that this new directive does not apply to domestic drivers and truck drivers transporting goods across borders, as they will still need to obtain physical licenses. Residents in Kuwait will be able to verify the validity of their driving license through the “My Identity” application. A green mark will indicate that the license is valid, while a red mark will signify its expiration, requiring renewal through the Sahl application or according to Kuwait’s traffic laws. If the license has expired, the holder should visit the General Traffic Department for necessary procedures. Residents traveling outside Kuwait must utilize driving licenses issued by their respective countries.

The Ministry of Interior emphasizes that this decision is part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, simplifying procedures, reducing paperwork, and promoting cost-efficiency. This directive comes months after the issuance of Ministerial Resolution No. 410 of 2023, which set the validity of driving licenses for residents at one year, subject to renewal.