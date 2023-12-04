The Ministry of Interior’s relevant departments are currently assessing the implications of halting the transfer of residency for foreign workers in the government sector (Article 17) to the private sector (Article 18). This decision affects a substantial number of expatriates across various government agencies.

According to information obtained by Al-Anba, there is a proposed strategy submitted to the Ministry outlining controls and procedures related to this decision. It suggests the potential exclusion of certain categories from the prohibition on transferring from Article 17 to Article 18.

Sources have confirmed that the exempted categories from the transfer ban may include the foreign wife of a Kuwaiti citizen, the foreign husband and children of a Kuwaiti citizen, and foreign residents holding Palestinian documents.

The proposed strategy also outlines an exception for foreign residents who previously held residency under Article 18. They may transfer their residency to Article 18, provided they are not older than 55 years and that their employment in the private sector aligns with their prior role in the government sector.

The sources disclosed that the suggested exception to the transfer ban specifically applies to foreign residents who initially had residency under Article 22 (joining a family member) and later converted it to Article 17 (government sector).

Research is currently underway to explore the feasibility of implementing this strategy, with the possibility of execution contingent on approval from senior leadership within the ministry.