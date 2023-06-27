The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, held a meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Nasser Al-Mutawa, the Director General of Customs Abdullah Al-Sharhan, the Deputy Director General of Customs for Ports Affairs Osama Al-Shami, and the Support Controller in the Supply Department, Muslim Salah Al-Rashidi, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Security Sector, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb.

The meeting was held to coordinate efforts to combat smuggling of subsidized food items outside the country, reports Al-Jarida daily.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to combat the smuggling of food supplies outside the country and the legal measures taken to curb these illegal practices.

Lieutenant General Al-Barjas reviewed the practical proposals, requirements and needs to combat this type of smuggling, stressing the need for continued cooperation between the concerned agencies to eliminate this phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has been praised for its role in removing all obstacles that may stand in the way of its work, stressing that all ministries and state agencies work as one team to serve the country and citizens.