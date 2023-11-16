Security sources have informed Al-Rai about a decision taken by the Ministry of Interior to halt the transfer of residency permits of expatriates employed in the government sector to the private sector. The decision, which affects expatriates whose services have been terminated, dispensed with, or who have resigned, denies them the opportunity to convert their residency into work in the private sector.

The move appears to be part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reshape the labor market and promote nationalization policies. By preventing the transfer of residency permits to the private sector, the Ministry aims to bridge the gap between job opportunities available to expatriates and those offered to Kuwaiti citizens.

According to the new directive, expatriates who have worked in the government sector under the provisions of “Article 17” will no longer have the option to switch to the private sector. This particular article allowed expatriates to transfer their residency permits from government to private employment upon termination, dismissal, or resignation from their current positions.