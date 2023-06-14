Building on the legacy of one of the world’s best-loved vehicles since the 1950s, Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons EST Co and Toyota have launched the 16th generation Toyota Crown in Kuwait. The highly-anticipated flagship vehicle is ready to turn heads and inspire car enthusiasts with its unique combination of bold design, powerful acceleration, and premium comfort. The Crown has been built to provide an intuitive driving experience that will exceed expectations and establish a new benchmark in the premium segment throughout the region.

1 of 31

The launch event was attended by Masaru Shimada General Manager and Satoshi Yamaguchi Group Manager from Toyota Motor Corporation, Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Mubarak Naser Al Sayer CEO, Mohamed Naser Al Sayer Executive Board Member, Bengt Schultz COO, Martin Aherne Business Director Toyota Sales Division and Top Management Team at ALSAYER, Theo Kruger General Manager Retail Sales, Savio Alvares Deputy General Manager ‘ALSAYER AL OSTOUL’ Fleet Sales, Bader Faisal Al Sayer Senior Marketing Manager Toyota Sales, Hamad Al Fouzan Senior Manager Product Planning, esteemed dignitaries, distinguished partners and customers, members from Toyota Sales team, in the presence of representatives from the press and media.

The Crown first debuted in 1955 as the “Toyopet Crown,” Toyota’s first mass produced passenger vehicle. When the first generation was launched, Crown came to symbolize “innovation” and “pushing the limit” within Toyota. Since then, it has gained recognition in Japan as Toyota’s premium sedan. It was also the first Japanese sedan to hit Middle East shores back in 1960, last being sold in the region in 2000.

Mubarak Naser Al Sayer commented “I must admit that this Crown brings back memories of my late father, may God have mercy on him when he brought the first generation of Toyopet Crown to Kuwait and how it proved its worth at that time. It has earned the admiration and trust of everyone for many years. I would like to point out that the legacy of the Crown reflects a historic success that we witnessed even in Kuwait during the 1980s, and it is not surprising that many customers still appreciate the position of Toyota Crown to this day”.

According to Martin Aherne “Toyota has so far introduced fifteen different generations of Crown for Japanese as well as International markets, starting from first generation Toyopet Crown in 1955 until the fifteenth generation Toyota Crown in 2018. The re-introduction of the model in Kuwait with the new era of Crown as Toyota’s flagship large sedan will strengthen Toyota’s exceptional line-up of vehicles and also further elevate overall brand equity”.

Bader Faisal Al Sayer said “We understand that many customers of different age groups who admire stylish appearance, luxurious cabins, and powerful performance have been eagerly awaiting the return of this prestigious car to the Kuwaiti market. They will be amazed by the extent of development and comprehensive advancement that the all-new Toyota Crown has undergone”.

Akihiro Sarada, Chief Engineer in charge of development, said: “We are delighted to introduce the new Toyota Crown. With ‘innovation,’ ‘challenge,’ and uncompromising passion built into its DNA, this vehicle embodies our commitment to surpassing the ever-evolving expectations of our customers. With a rich history dating back to its debut in 1955, the Crown has always held a special place as Toyota’s flagship model, captivating customers worldwide. Drawing inspiration from its illustrious heritage, we infused this new model with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, all while upholding the highest standards of ride comfort, safety, maneuverability, and driving performance. We eagerly anticipate bringing this vehicle to customers across the Middle East.”

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the legend and introduce the highly-anticipated new Toyota Crown in the Middle East. Built to deliver an intuitive driving experience, this new premium vehicle brings powerful acceleration and confident handling, along with supreme comfort for a sophisticated ride, all wrapped in a bold new design. Introducing the Crown with hybrid electric powertrains further demonstrates our wholehearted dedication to achieving carbon neutrality. We extend our gratitude to our customers in the region and beyond for continuously inspiring us as we strive to innovate and create ‘ever-better cars’ that surpass their expectations.”

The new Toyota Crown is built around the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform. This delivers excellent body rigidity and a low center of gravity, guaranteeing a more rewarding driving experience. The vehicle features a new MacPherson strut-type suspension at the front and a new multi-link suspension system at the rear, contributing to outstanding stability and handling to create exceptional ride comfort.

To achieve a more exciting driving style, the new Toyota Crown comes exclusively with a choice of two environmentally friendly powertrains. The first hybrid electric powertrain consists of a front electric motor and Toyota’s first-ever 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine, mated with direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. A rear wheel eAxle that includes a high output water-cooled electric motor is coupled with the hybrid electric system to directly transmit force to the four wheels. These ensure a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band, along with a combined power of 343 hp and 550.8 nm of torque.

The second hybrid electric powertrain consists of two electric motors and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, generating a total power of 218 hp. The hybrid-electric system, paired with an Electric Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), achieves the lowest fuel efficiency, with a consumption rate of 21.6 km/l, while elevating the driving experience to new levels.

Striking a seamless connection between stylish design, exquisite luxury, and enhanced convenience and comfort, the new Crown’s cabin is accentuated by a range of advanced features. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, a 12.3-inch TFT color meter that allows users to choose from 12 patterns to suit their tastes, a color head-up display (HUD), a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear AC vents, a 11-speaker JBL surround sound system, a panoramic roof, multi-adjustable power and ventilated front seats, and power reclining rear seats.

For added convenience, the new Crown is equipped with a hands-free, electrically powered trunk that can be activated using a foot-operated system when the user’s hands or arms are full. Toyota Crown has passengers plugged-in when it comes to charging devices. On the driver’s side, a vertical-type wireless Qi charger with enhanced space efficiency comes standard.

As with any Toyota vehicle, safety is a top priority for the new Crown. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind, thanks to the Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an expanded detection range for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, together with new features such as Automatic Emergency Brake, Emergency Steering Assist, and Acceleration Suppression at Low Speed.

The system also includes all-speed range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with a multitude of features. Among these is Turn Signal Control (TSC), which enhances highway overtaking safety and smoothness by providing an initial increase in acceleration when the driver engages the turn signal. Additionally, Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) suppresses the vehicle’s speed when entering a bend and offers additional acceleration upon exiting. Drivers can also benefit from Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

Furthermore, the new Crown also features Toyota’s first-ever Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which uses the Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) to help prevent accidents. This system detects approaching traffic or cyclists from the rear and automatically cancels door opening to avoid potential collisions. Additionally, the vehicle features eight SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Assist Monitor (PAM), Parking Support Brake (PKSB), Drive-Start Control (DSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Camera Cleaning System, and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), among many others.

The new Crown offers a selection of seven captivating exterior hues that complement the vehicle’s striking visual appeal, including Precious White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Massive Gray, Black, Emotional Red II, and Precious Bronze. Further personalization is made possible with the addition of several dual-tone variants Black can be combined with Precious White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Massive Gray, Emotional Red ll, or Precious Bronze. The vehicle’s interior features an equally stylish color scheme, with two options either fromage or black. The new Toyota Crown also offers a choice of three aluminum wheel designs: a 19 and 21-inch machine-finished black and a 21-inch dark premium metallic, further enhancing its luxurious appearance.