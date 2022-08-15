The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, formed a committee concerned with studying proposals that would speed up relevant laws enacting the pharmaceutical profession and organise the operations of private pharmacies. The new administrative body shall be involved in examining policies and procedures for the import of medicines, supplies, and medical devices, in an effort to regulate the workflow and put together methods in preventing possible violations in the sector. The newly-formed committee shall also look into bills that are intended to develop the mentioned ministerial work.

The committee head consisted of the Assistant Undersecretary for Drugs and Medical Equipment Affairs or his delegation, with members from the Drug and Food Control Sector, Medicines and Medical Equipment from the Ministry of Health, as well as the Union of Drug Importers and Pharmacies and the Ministry of Health Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Society.