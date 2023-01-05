The Ministry of Health will in the next few days will pay the allowance for those who had applied to cash their earned annual leave.

A local Arabic daily said, this includes the central departments located in the Ministry’s General Office and a number of health regions, pointing out that the first batch statements have been submitted to the Central Bank of Kuwait, in preparation for depositing the money in the employees’ accounts.

The sources told the daily work is now underway in the ministry to check the lists of the rest of the sectors, central departments and health zones in preparation for their disbursement in the coming weeks, explaining that the Personnel Affairs Control of the Civil Service Commission is working to check these statements.