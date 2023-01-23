The National Anti-Smoking Program Rapporteur at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Amal Al-Yahya, announced the opening of the training course for the treatment of nicotine addiction, organized by the National Anti-Smoking Program, in cooperation with the King Hussein Cancer Center in Jordan. Al-Yahya said that 30 doctors will be trained on the basics of nicotine addiction treatment to qualify more doctors to operate nicotine cessation clinics.

Al-Yahya pointed out that there are 11 clinics for the treatment of nicotine addiction in primary care centers, and the national strategic plan for prevention and response to chronic noncommunicable diseases aims to open 10 clinics annually to cover all regions of Kuwait.