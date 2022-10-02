The Ministry of Health is moving to abolish the position of the assistant undersecretary for citizens service affairs and assign the Citizen Service Sector to the legal affairs department.

Informed health sources told a local Arabic daily soon more than seven new assistant undersecretaries will take up jobs in the Ministry of Health, following resignation of four assistant undersecretaries in the ministry about two weeks ago, and they are the Secretary-General of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS), the Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs, and the Assistant Undersecretary For Legal Affairs, the Assistant Undersecretary for Citizens Service, in addition to the resignation of the Assistant Undersecretary for Medicines and Medical Equipment less than 3 months ago, and months before the resignation of the Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Quality.

The sources pointed out that the Ministry of Health has sent the names three directors of departments to the Civil Service Commission to study their resumes before submitting them to the Council of Ministers for selection during the next few weeks.