The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, has issued a decision to close a cosmetic clinic in the private health sector, suspend a doctor from work, and refer them to the Medical Liability Authority.

This action was taken in response to allegations surrounding the performance of a cosmetic procedure on a girl. In a press statement released today, the Ministry of Health highlighted its commitment to monitoring and ensuring the safety of health services in accordance with the regulations and principles governing the practice of medical professions.

Moreover, the ministry emphasized the significance of adhering to professional ethics and morals. The decision to close the dermatology and cosmetic clinic in question and suspend the doctor is a result of recommendations made by a technical inspection team that was formed to investigate the alleged incident. The team identified several violations in accordance with Law No. 70 of 2020, which pertains to the regulation of the medical profession, supporting professions, and the rights of patients and health facilities.