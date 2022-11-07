The Ministry of Health is working to involve the private sector in the medical examination of expatriate workers due to the crisis of overcrowding and to develop long-term solutions, according to an Arab daily. The source revealed that the ministry is currently studying the regulatory mechanisms, service fees, and linkage methods between private health institutions. In addition, the ministry, along with relevant government agencies, will announce the application for the service after the regulatory frameworks are completed with concerned authorities.

Moreover, the daily mentioned that the examination procedures will be administered through the centers approved by the MOH, based on required specifications and standards, noting that the move aims to ease the burden on government health facilities, reduce the waiting period for examination appointments, as well as speed up the detection of infectious diseases among patients. The ministry stressed that infectious disease threatens health security, as it comes within the ministry’s comprehensive vision to develop and advance the health system in the country.

Furthermore, the source indicated that the medical exam of expat workers is considered part of national health security. The ministry also aims to ensure the accuracy of the test results and the quality of service through strict control standards, as health workers experience opportunities from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the successful cooperation between the government and private sectors during the crisis.