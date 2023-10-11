Ministry of Health has intensified its efforts to ensure the health and safety of its citizens by launching campaigns against health clinics that fail to comply with regulations. The latest move saw Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi issuing a decisive decision to close down four beauty clinics found to be in violation of established health standards. This action includes a prominent clinic with an estimated annual income of approximately 2 million dinars, reported Al-Rai Daily.

An official health source confirmed that these closure campaigns, driven by continuous monitoring of violations, will persist across all governorates. The Ministry’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the population underscores its dedication to maintaining high standards in the healthcare and beauty services sector.