The Ministry of Health, as part of its efforts to provide comprehensive health care and services, is seeking to transform three major hospital projects, the Jaber Hospital, the new Jahra and the new Farwaniya hospitals, into integrated hospitals that include all medical specialties, through which it provides a series of preventive, promotional, diagnostic and curative services and rehabilitation in line with the era of the scientific and technological revolution and the digitization of medical services.

Local Arabic daily, quoting reliable sources stated that this comes within the ministry’s strategy to facilitate the citizens and to provide quality health services of international standards, and also to relieve pressure on specialized centers and hospitals in the Al-Sabah health area.

On a related level, the sources stated that “the initial opening of the new Farwaniya Hospital will be next month (soft opening),” pointing out that “the ministry is working in coordination with the concerned authorities on the stages of the plan to move from the old hospital to the new one.”