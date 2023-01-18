The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, said that the Ministry is keen on the contribution of the private health sector as a national and strategic partner, consisting of local and international companies specialized in implementing the country’s huge health-related projects, Al-Rai reported.

The official said that the new hospitals are at the forefront of these projects. He gave a statement during the opening of the 11th Kuwait Health Conference and Exhibition “Kuwait Medica”, that the country’s health sector is implementing huge projects to develop health services, as part of the development plan and the vision of “New Kuwait 2035”. Al-Awadi added that Kuwait Vision 2035 is the integration between the private and government sectors, as a result such conferences such as Kuwait Medica help this integration.

He pointed at the opening of many health and medical departments in various hospitals in the country, including the new Farwaniya Hospital, which will open the obstetrics and gynecology departments, children and pre-natal infants department, and the radiology facilities and laboratories department on 5 February, and these will be exclusively for citizens only.

He added that the medical departments will be transferred successively to complete the opening of the Farwaniya Hospital and other hospitals, while anticipating the completion of the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, with the aim to cooperate with international hospitals, especially the French “Gustave Rossi” hospital.

Meanwhile, Director of Al-Salam International Hospital Dr. Ayman Al-Mutawa said that the conference sought to enhance the vision of the public and private sectors in order to achieve the developmental plans. He considered private hospitals as a national health security and an alternative in serving the health system.

The Director of the Quality and Accreditation Department at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Talal Al-Fadala, on the other hand, said that the “Safety Star” is awarded annually to teams that have presented innovative projects in the field of patient safety. The official stated that it contributed to improving the safety of health services in various fields, pointing out that this initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to creating a safe, healthy environment and high-quality services for health care recipients.