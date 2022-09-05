The Ministry of Health said what is being circulated about a doctor of European origin being hired amid suspicions raised about him are incorrect.

The ministry stated, the application of the concerned doctor for appointment was rejected 3 months ago during the evaluation period, explaining that the evaluation period includes a review of the doctor’s qualifications and the scientific and practical experience of the applicant.

The ministry indicated that in the event of a recommendation to refuse the contract during the evaluation period, the ministry is not committed to any obligation except to repatriate the applicant to his country.


