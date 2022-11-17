The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, stressed the importance of conferences focused on developing medical culture and improving health services in the country by discussing the latest research findings and specialized studies in the medical fields. The local paper reported the speech made by Al-Awadi at the opening of the two-day 44th Ear, Nose and Throat Conference, which tackled the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment methods, nose and paranasal sinuses surgery, neck and thyroid tumors, in addition to discussing the latest findings on cochlear implants and ear microsurgery.

Al-Awadhi said that medical colleagues participated in the conference where important topics were discussed, and aimed at achieving the conference’s objectives, as well as coming up with recommendations to improve the country’s health services. He added that the medical conferences also aimed at exchanging experiences and information between specialists, learning about more modern methods and skill sets, as well as discussing the latest medical developments. He acknowledged the MOH’s efforts in improving health services in the field of ear, nose and throat medicine, most notably the launch of the ENT department, as well as the hearing and speech services in the new Jahra Hospital.

In addition, the minister mentioned the expansion and reopening of the ENT Department at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, the increase in the number of ENT outpatient clinics in the evening in several primary care centers, and the continuous efforts to develop the Speech and Hearing Department at the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Center for Speech and Hearing Therapy, providing the latest devices for balance tests.

Furthermore, the minister also noted the opening of therapeutic nutrition clinics in Zain Hospital, specifically for patients with imbalance and suffocation during sleep, and the promotion of recruiting consultants in ENT and others within the visiting doctors program, additional benefits at the therapeutic level for patients and the exchange of medical experiences.