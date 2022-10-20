Osteoporosis is a serious disease that causes problems for millions around the world. In a bid to spread awareness, the Ministry of Health organized an exhibition on osteoporosis yesterday in the Avenues Mall, to educate members of the community about the disease that tends to weaken bones and lead to fractures that may result in permanent disability or death, an Arab daily reported.

The head of the Kuwaiti Osteoporosis Association, Dr. Nadia Al-Ali, said in a statement to reporters after the opening of the exhibition that the event is part of Kuwait’s participation in the global observance of the International Day of Osteoporosis, which falls on Thursday.

Al-Ali added that the exhibition lasts for seven days and includes awareness panels explaining the risk factors that may increase the likelihood of fractures and ways to prevent osteoporosis with balanced food rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D, as well as exercises that strengthen bones.

He also pointed out that the association organized courses through which training and qualifying a number of primary care physicians to establish osteoporosis clinics in primary care centers, making it easier for patients to obtain early detection of osteoporosis.

She stated that this step is important in enhancing the prevention and early detection of the silent disease, which may contribute to reducing fracture rates associated with fragility, indicating that the World Osteoporosis Day is among the health-related holidays worldwide, observed on 20th of October each year to shed light on the disease.

Al-Ali also stated that the aim of this observance is to educate individuals about osteoporosis, its symptoms, methods of prevention and treatment, and to warn people of the causes that lead to osteoporosis.