The Ministry of Health announced the update of the work plan for the cessation of smoking clinics in 11 primary health care centers distributed in various health regions.

On the occasion of the celebrations of the World No Tobacco Day, the Director of the Central Department of Primary Health Care, Dr. Dina Al-Dhubaib, said clinics will provide assistance in cooperation with the Central Department of Primary Health Care and the National Program for Tobacco Control, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Dhubaib gave the names of following centers where the service is available — Abdullah Abdulhadi Health Centers, Ali Thunayan Al-Ghanim and Abdul Rahman Abdul-Mughni in the Capital Health District, Al-Rabiah Health Center in the Farwaniya District, Rumaithiya Health Center, Hawalli Al-Gharbi in the Hawalli District, Al-Oyoun in the Jahra District, Al-Dhahr and East Al-Ahmadi in the Al-Ahmadi Health District.