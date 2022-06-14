The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, has disclosed all health centers and hospitals conduct a laboratory test for HIV, TB and all kinds of communicable and infectious diseases.

A local Arabic daily said a ministerial decision No. 224 has been issued by Al-Saeed that is binding on all government and private sectors.

The decision stresses that this comes from the ministry’s desire to preserve public health, discover communicable and infectious diseases in their early stages, and to protect the future generations and society from infection and complications associated with these diseases.