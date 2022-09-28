The new strategy of the Ministry of Health includes 24 pillars to comprehensively improve the quality of health service, in line with the “New Kuwait 2035” vision, the most important of which is the establishment of integrated and comprehensive hospitals, reducing the recruitment of medical staff from abroad except for rare specializations in cases such as organ transplantation and vascular surgery, controlling cases of treatment abroad and completing decentralization.

Health sources told a local Arabic daily the strategy includes “the full implementation of the new organizational structure of the ministry” whose most prominent features became clear after marathon meetings with many stakeholders in health affairs, reports a local Arabic daily.

It also includes “supporting competent national youth, injecting new blood in senior positions, referring everyone who spent 35 years to retirement and working to complete the transition from centralization to decentralization in health services which will be the basis for privatizing some sectors such as hospitals and medical centers.”

The Ministry plans to restrict medical treatment abroad to rare disease if treatment is not available in the country completing and developing digital transformation programs and creating an integrated system for informatics and strengthening interdependence and integration between the public and private health sectors, to confront Increasing demand for health services.

The main pillars of the strategy include:

— Reducing the recruitment of workers from abroad

— Transition from centralization to decentralization

— Full implementation of the new organizational structure

— Injecting new blood in supervisory and leadership positions

— Referring everyone who spent 35 years to retirement

— Creating an integrated information system

— Strengthening the interconnection between the public and private sectors