The Director of the Insurance and Health Insurance Department at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Husseini, announced the start of measuring the satisfaction of the beneficiaries of the “Afiya” project, in coordination with the Gulf Insurance Company.

He indicated that the objective of measuring the satisfaction of the beneficiaries of the contract is to develop services and monitor obstacles to provide the best service to the beneficiaries in the future and is done by sending text messages to the beneficiaries (retired citizens).