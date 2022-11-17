The Ministry of Health has extended limiting the convening of specialized committees for medical treatment abroad for an additional month and limit it to emergency and urgent cases, and the treating medical team must decide if the treatment is not available in one of the Ministry of Health facilities.

A local Arabic daily said, the overseas medical treatment department head must then submic a request attached with a detailed report to the head the medical authority to the specialized committee and then submit it to the higher committee for the management of treatment abroad.