The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, has made the decision to close down six clinics. The majority of these clinics were found to be operating in the field of cosmetics without the appropriate licenses, reported Al-Qabas.

Additionally, some were discovered to be engaging in underground activities, and the presence of illegal workers was also noted. The surprise inspection campaign, conducted by the Ministry of Health, is aimed at maintaining the standards and regulations governing private clinics.

During the campaign, it was found that nine doctors, consisting of seven non-Kuwaiti and two Kuwaiti physicians, were in violation of the prescribed guidelines. According to sources from the Ministry of Health, the penalties imposed on the doctors varied. Some were subjected to four financial violations, while others faced more severe consequences, including five suspensions from practicing medicine.