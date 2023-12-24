The Ministry of Health has announced the formation of an inspection team to investigate an incident involving a cosmetic procedure performed on a girl at a clinic affiliated with the private health sector. The ministry, through its official account on the “X” platform, released a statement outlining its commitment to ensuring the safety of health services provided in accordance with scientific and technical principles, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of adhering to professional ethics and morals, as well as aligning with relevant laws and regulations. The formation of the inspection team comes in response to a video clip that circulated on social media, raising concerns about the cosmetic procedure performed on the girl. The Ministry of Health aims to carefully examine the incident, ensuring that it complies with the provisions of Law No. 70 of 2020, which governs the practice of the medical profession and allied professions. The ministry also aims to consider the rights of patients and health facilities, as well as the regulations outlined in Law No. 21 of 2015, which protects children’s rights.