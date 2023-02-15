The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, said in a statement, following the opening of the Taima Health Dental Center in Jahra, that the center is an unprecedented qualitative leap in the Jahra Health District and a new addition to the dental services system, whether at the level of primary health care centers or at the specialized dental centers.

Al-Awadi added, as reported by Al Anbaa newspaper, that the center contains 18 specialized clinics distributed in six departments, ready to provide integrated treatment services and are equipped with the latest technologies. He also pointed out that the new center integrates with the achievements and construction, as well as development projects of the MoH, within the country’s development plans and the government’s work programme.