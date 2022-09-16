The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, inaugurated the health center in the residential area of Abu Fatira to provide health services to its residents, an Arab daily reported. In addition, the number of health centers in the Ahmadi health area increased to 32, including 13 working 24 hours, in addition to four specialized centers that include Fahaheel, Al-Adan Fintas, and Sabah Al-Ahmad D.

Al-Saeed said in a statement that the center will be built on an area of about 5,000 square meters, and will consist of two floors. It will likewise provide services to the area’s population of about 12,000 people. He pointed out that the number of health centers in the region increased to 32, reiterating his vision that the expansion of primary health care services, and the improvement of their quality, has a significant positive impact on the health sector.

The Director of Al-Ahmadi Health District, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shatti, on the other hand, said that the center will initially operate from seven in the morning until two o’clock in the evening, from Sunday to Thursday. It provides services that include diabetes clinic, chronic disease clinic, and general medicine clinics, provided that the clinics are increased and working hours in the center are gradually extended, according to the auditors’ statistics.

He detailed that the center is equipped with basic medical services from a pharmacy, nurses and doctors, pointing out that the building simulates the new models in primary health care centers, which take into account both immediate and future needs.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that the interest in expanding the opening of health centers comes from the (Health) belief in the importance of these centers, and the health services they provide, as well as an actual translation of the country’s development plan, which stems from the vision of New Kuwait 2035. The purpose is to achieve one of its important pillars, which is to provide high quality health services.

Al-Saeed added that in the following days, the opening of the Sabah Al-Ahmad City Health Center C, and work is underway to receive the Al-Wafra Specialized Center, in addition to the Fahaheel Health Center, which is under rehabilitation. Al-Shatti mentioned that the center includes a second floor for dental services, laboratories, maternity and childhood clinics, and some other specialties, which will operate soon, according to the official.

Al-Shatti mentioned that obtaining the service takes from 7 to 10 minutes, in addition to making treatment available to everyone without exception and the quality of the service, noting that the introduction of the electronic file is a quantum leap.