Kuwait is one of the leading countries in the field of health care and it receives great attention due to the developed medical achievements, stated Assistant Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for Public Health Affairs Dr. Munther AlHasawi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 5th Kuwait primary health care conference on behalf the conference sponsor Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Al-Hasawi said that Kuwait has been providing comprehensive care services for people since the early nineties.

He added that a recent ministerial decision was issued to establish health care sector to ensure that all people receive comprehensive medical care. For her part, the conference’s head and director of the ministry’s central department of primary health care Dr. Dina Al-Dhabaib said that the conference includes 33 scientific lectures with participations of 32 doctors and specialists over three days.

She hailed it an important conference for all participants to exchange medical ideas that help in developing the health care, which is considered an important factor in early diagnoses, treatments and preventions.

Dr. Al-Dhabaib added that there are 115 health centers nationwide, including 97 chronic diseases clinics, 56 mental health clinics, 84 wellkid clinics, 102 diabetes clinics, 49 osteoporosis clinics.

Honorary Treasurer and Lead officer for International RCGP Dr. Steve Mowle MBE said the Royal College has been working with Kuwait since 1983. He added that in October 2023, the Royal College paid a visit to Kuwait and assessed its training program for resident doctors, affirming that it complied with the golden international standards.