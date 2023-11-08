Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the Minister of Health, has disclosed that there were a total of 3,342 approvals for medical treatment abroad issued by specialized committees in hospitals and health centers over the span of nine months, covering the period from November 2022 to July 2023.

The breakdown of these cases, as provided by Minister Al-Awadhi in response to a parliamentary inquiry from MP Fahd Al-Masoud, said 227 cases were approved in November 2022; 300 in December, 450 in January 2023; 325 in February, 411 in March, 296 in April, 480 in May, 387 in June, and 466 in July, reports Al-Rai daily.

In relation to the appointment of supervisory roles in overseas health offices, the Minister clarified that applications for such positions are submitted to the Administrative Affairs of the Ministry, the Office of the Undersecretary, and the Minister’s Office.

A total of 69 applications were received and processed, with personal interviews conducted to assess the qualifications of the applicants.

In regard to grievances, the ministry said 175 have been filed by managers and department heads, primarily from pharmacists.