Upon directives of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, and within the framework of the Ministry of Health’s keenness to provide the best qualification and training opportunities for Kuwaitis and to confront challenges related to medical education, the Ministry of Health announced an increase in the number of admissions to the specialized programs of the Kuwaiti Board, with an average of more than 50% in various programs, compared to previous years.

The Ministry confirmed that the rates of increase in admissions, which in some disciplines reach about 200%, go hand in hand with maintaining the quality of training and education, as well as increasing scholarship opportunities to world-renowned universities, reports a local Arabic daily.

For his part, the observer of postgraduate studies at the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, Dr. Abdullah Rajab, referred to the most important controls of the methodology in the light of which the numbers of accepted students are determined, including the interview, passing the exam, the CV of the applicant doctor, his university percentage, his scientific and community activities, the research he did or participated in, his personal skills, and other criteria, reports a local Arabic daily.

Moreover, and in line with the increase in seats in all disciplines of the Kuwaiti Board, the Ministry of Health had announced the approval of the KIMS Board of Trustees to increase the stipend for trainers to encourage them and provide an appropriate training and educational environment.