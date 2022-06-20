While the US Food and Drug Administration recommended the emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna anti-Corona virus vaccines to include children aged from 6 months to less than 5 years, health sources said Kuwait has not discussed this issue yet.

A local Arabic daily said the relevant committees in the Ministry of Health have approved the two vaccines in. However, the sources confirmed that “accreditation goes through a series of procedures to check the results of the available scientific evidence that takes a long, not short time and then a final decision is taken on whether to grant accreditation or not.”

The sources reiterated that “the health situation in the country is reassuring, with the intensive care units continuing to be empty, in addition to the absence of new deaths recorded.”