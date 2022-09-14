The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, issued Circular No. 70 of 2022 stipulating the extension of Circular No. 59 of 20222 for up to one month, starting from the 10th of September, with relevance to the shortening of the specialized committees for treatment abroad in public hospitals and specialized medical centers for emergency cases. It would apply at a time when the medical team decides treatment is not available for the patient in one of the MOH facilities.

In the circular, the head of the treatment department is required to submit a request attached to a detailed report urging the head of the medical authority to conduct an urgent specialized committee for the case. This request must then be submitted to one of the higher committees in the treatment department overseas, an Arab daily reported.