The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, said that the ministry has contracted to purchase new devices for Al-Adan, Al-Sabah, Jaber Al-Ahmad hospitals, and others, pointing out that the technology will arrive in the country within three months. The effort is due to the ministry’s keenness to keep abreast with the latest developments in international medical technology, Al Rai reported.

Al-Awadhi added that the conference was held after the interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, mentioning that Kuwaitis work in various specialties, whether in radiology and radiotherapy departments at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center and the nuclear medicine departments. He emphasized that these three disciplines play a fundamental role in the advancement of technology with the participation of international companies, as radiotherapy systems and treatment through nuclear medicine develop, in addition to the diagnostic role and progress in standards of accuracy in devices and related lectures.

Moreover, the official expressed confidence in the future vision of the conference regarding medical care in the field of radiology and its expansion to include the role and responsibilities of care providers to meet the challenges related to the safety of patients and harness the latest technology to serve patients. He explained that the conference provides an opportunity for the medical staff in various specialties to learn about the latest developments and scientific developments in the field of diagnostic radiology for the treatment of radiation tumors and nuclear medicine.

On the other hand, the Chair of the Council of Radiology Departments at the Ministry and Chair of the Conference, Dr. Buthaina Al-Kandari, said that the event will last for three days and hosts a large number of experts and consultants in the fields of diagnostic radiology, radiotherapy oncology and nuclear medicine from different countries. She stated that the conference falls within the strategies and plans of the MoH to improve all health services, especially since radiology departments are an integral part of the health system.

Al-Kandari emphasized the keenness of the Radiology and Radiotherapy Departments Council to follow up the latest scientific developments, provide continuous practical training, and hold conferences and workshops internally and externally. She added that the lectures at the conference are related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast tumors, including mammograms, positron imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, radiotherapy, examination of patients undergoing chemotherapy, as well as follow-up of tumor sizes after treatment and recovery.

In addition, she also referred to lectures on diagnosing some heart diseases by magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine, diagnosing the prostate or positron imaging of the whole body for prostate patients to monitor the spread in the body, and radiation therapy for patients with prostate cancer, in addition to lectures on tumors of the kidneys and adrenal glands and positron imaging of the body to diagnose cancer.

Meanwhile, the head of the radiology department at Al-Adan Hospital and the head of the scientific committee of the conference, Dr. Latifa Al-Kandari, stated that the conference, which is held in the presence of 500 participants, provides an interactive opportunity for some cases that are followed up by the departments’ council through the conference’s website, and this comes within the system of continuing medical education, and the participant gets 20 credit points.

The specialist said that the conference deals with the latest CT scan devices, including the photon tomography device, which is a modern method for CT imaging, as it reduces the amount of X-rays used in conventional CT imaging, increases the efficiency of the images resulting from the examination, and gives three dimensions to body images with greater clarity and less radiation. She pointed out that the Council of Radiology Departments pays great attention to scientific development and the advancement of the level of physicians.