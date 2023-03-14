The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced, Monday, that a delegation from the Ministry of Health and the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) began its work to inspect the residences of Kuwaiti pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

The Director of Information Department at the Ministry, Dr. Ahmed Al-Otaibi, said that the delegation is working to ensure that the pilgrims’ housing is suitable and that it conforms to the pilgrims’ housing conditions to ensure their safety, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Otaibi stated that the delegation continues its work in two shifts, morning and evening, to examine all the housing allocated by the Kuwaiti Hajj Caravans, whose number is about 56, distributed over several hotels and residential buildings in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

He added that meetings will be held with a number of Saudi officials and officials of the Tawafa Company for pilgrims of Arab countries to find out about the latest preparations that Saudi Arabia is making to facilitate the affairs of the guests of Rahman.

It is noteworthy that the delegation arrived in Makkah Al-Mukarramah last Saturday and will return to the country on March 17.