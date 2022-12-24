The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, guaranteed to find solutions to parliamentary observations regarding the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, indicating a shortage of manpower in the Authority, which comprised 40 employees.

According to a parliamentary source, the committee was conducting an investigation into the council’s mandate to discuss the causes of non-application of the law and mismanagement in the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, as well as the consequences.

The committee inspected the laboratories accredited by the authority to examine imported foodstuffs, veterinarians working for them, and a committee that was formed to check any violations last year, the procedures conducted in the violations issued and referred to the Public Prosecution office, work recommendations for all its employees, and the violations issued based on a complaint submitted by individuals.