The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has confirmed that it has not yet detected the “JN.1” variant of the coronavirus in the country. However, the ministry continues to monitor the prevailing patterns of the coronavirus and other viruses through genetic examination teams, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

This comes in response to reports from some countries about the emergence of this new mutant variant. The ministry stated that the emergence of such variants is expected and does not cause concern, as mutations are a natural occurrence in viruses. It reassured citizens that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond effectively if any new variants are detected.

Additionally, the ministry emphasized that it is providing an updated version of the Covid vaccine in 42 preventive health centers across the country. This vaccine covers all prevalent strains of the virus, and it strongly advises individuals, especially those in high-risk groups such as the age group over 60 years, to get vaccinated.