The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, reaffirmed the stability of the epidemiological situation in the country while stressing the need to adhere to public health measures. He added in a statement during the 13th International Conference of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences on Sunday that specialized teams in the ministry withdraw random samples for Covid-19 disease on a daily basis.

Al-Rai Media reported that Al-Awadi affirmed the existence of a group of viruses that are transmitted through various illegal practices and require international action. In his speech during the conference, which was held under the auspices of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Al-Awadi said that the conference convened during a time when many suffered from old and new diseases and epidemics, as a group of viruses began to float on the surface of the health map. He explained that the conference bears upon itself the study of these diseases, with the aim of confronting and curbing the situation and promoting public health.

Al-Awadi explained that the most important themes of the conference were the study of the epidemiology of these diseases, the latest methods of diagnosis and obstacles, as well as the provision of treatment and challenges, in addition to methods of prevention and promotion of health, as well as the challenges facing Islamic countries and Muslim minorities with these diseases.

Meanwhile, the head of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jarallah, said that the organization has sought since inception to be the Islamic reference in medical sciences and to revive and present the Islamic medical heritage of scholars of Islamic civilization in a scientifically documented manner. He added that the organization held more than 40 conferences on many issues such as cloning, genetic engineering, surrogacy, and others, explaining that the conference aims to study sexually transmitted diseases such as AIDS and others. Al-Jarallah hoped for the issuance of the document of the Islamic Organization for the Promotion of Sexual Health and Confronting Perversion, especially that the conference discussed the epidemiology of sexually transmitted diseases and the challenges facing diagnosis, treatment, vaccinations and prevention. On another note, the President of Al-Azhar University, Chairman of the Conference’s Advisory Committee, Dr. Salama Dawood, emphasized the importance of upgrading morals in parallel with scientific progress in the civilized world.

On the other hand, the Director General of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel, stressed Kuwait’s leadership in launching initiatives to support knowledge and scientific research. He pointed out that this is done by motivating scientific and research bodies and institutions, and developing their capabilities and competence to explore science. While, member of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Mirza Al-Sayegh, said that the cooperation between the award and the organization has authentic roots, hence, a memorandum of understanding was signed to achieve goals and support the activities of the organization. He also called on decision-makers to support the efforts of the organization in supporting the local and global medical sector.

Meanwhile, the representative of the World Health Organization in Kuwait, Dr. Asaad Hafeez, stated that the conference will have a positive impact in preventing the spread of diseases. He added that adhering to the teachings and foundations of Islam is necessary to combat the spread of epidemics at a time when regional and global statistics indicate the need to pay attention to primary health care, noting that Kuwait needs more focus on preventing the spread of viruses and diseases.