The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, inaugurated the second phase of the new Farwaniya Hospital’s operation plan. In addition, the ministry continued its plan to transfer patients from the old hospital, an Arab daily reported.

Moreover, the Minister also inaugurated the seventh wing of the Internal Medicine Department, in the presence of the Director of the Farwaniya Health District, Dr. Muhammad Al-Rashidi, and the Director of Farwaniya Hospital, Dr. Ali Al-Mutairi, in the presence of the Head of the Medical Authority, Dr. Ahmed Al-Dosari, the Head of the Internal Medicine Department, the Head of the Surgery Department, the doctors of the Department of Internal Medicine and General Surgery, and the nursing staff.

In continuation of the transfer plan, the official tour ensured that the intensive care unit is ready for operation in the new hospital.