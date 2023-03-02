The Ministry of Health announced that the blood donation campaign which concluded Tuesday has collected 2,886 blood bags.

The Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department at the Ministry, Dr. Reem Al-Radwan, said in a press release, the campaign, which was launched on the February 14 on the occasion of national holidays, was attended by the Central Blood Bank and its donation centers and branches, and witnessed a large turnout of donors in an initiative to express loyalty and love of giving to the homeland, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Radwan praised the role of government institutions and socially responsible entities that participated in this campaign, stressing that the campaign contributed to strengthening the strategic blood stock.

She stated that 3,620 blood bags, 922 platelets, and 1,900 plasma bags were dispensed to cover the needs of hospitals during the campaign period and the national holidays, which confirms the constant need for blood donations.