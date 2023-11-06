The Ministry of Health has closed the movement of its employees after the transportation period expired. The move is based on a decision made by the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, stipulating that ministry employees can only move twice a year, in April and October, reported Alanba Daily.

Approximately 500 male and female employees applied for transfer during the permit period for October, with the ministry coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the employees requesting transfer will benefit from the entity to which they are transferred, as per the ministry’s work need.

The ministry specified that transfer requests be approved by the employers from whom the person is transferred and the person to whom they will transfer. Moving forward, the ministry will not accept applications submitted before or after the stipulated transfer dates.