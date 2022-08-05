The Ministry of Health pushed the green light for the designation of 16 health centres intended to administer vaccination services across the country in an effort to combat the Covid-19 disease. The centres will be fully operational starting from 10th August, Sunday to Thursday from 3PM to 8PM, sources reported.

The Abdul Rahman Al-Zayd Health Center is assigned in West Mishref to provide vaccination services with the Pfizer vaccine, the first and second doses for children aged 5 to 12 years, the third booster dose from 12 to 18 years old, and the fourth booster dose from 50 and older. The rest of the 15 health centres are reserved for those taking the Moderna vaccines.

The source noted that the sanction came after the anticipated return of vacationing families, as well as, coinciding with the back-to-school season in September. These efforts referenced the positive indicators of the awareness and vaccination campaigns launched in December 2020, which reduced epidemic peaks and lifted health restrictions that were propelled by the disease.