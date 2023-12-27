The Ministry of Health has released the working hours for primary health care centers and the blood bank during the New Year’s holiday in 2024. In a press statement, the Ministry outlined the schedule for blood donation at the Central Blood Bank in Jabriya and the Cooperative Center for Blood Transfusion in the Adan area, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Donations will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, with platelet donations accepted at the Central Blood Bank until 3:30 pm. Regarding the working hours of the health centers, the Ministry reported that several centers will remain open round the clock during the holiday period. These include the Ali Thunayan Al-Ghanim Centers in the Sulaibikhat area, the Mirza Al-Ihqaqi Centers in Daiya, the Hamad Al-Saqr Specialist Centers in Adailiya, and the Jaber Al-Ahmad Health Centers 2 of the Capital Health District. The Munira Al-Ayyar Centers in Kaifan and Abdullah Youssef Al-Abdul Hadi in Yarmouk will operate from 7:00 am until midnight.

In the Hawalli Health District, the Rumaithiya Specialist Center, Sabah Al-Salem Specialist Center, Al-Salmiya Al-Gharbiyya, and Salwa Centers will operate 24 hours a day. The Hawalli Al-Gharbiyya Center and Mahmoud Haider Center in Jabriya will be open from 7:00 am to midnight. In the Farwaniya Health District, the Al-Fardous South, Farwaniya West, Andalusia, Al-Rabieh, Abdullah Al-Mubarak, and Manahi Al-Osaimi centers will operate continuously. The centers of Al-Ardiya South, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh South, and Sabah Al-Nasser health centers will operate from 7:00 am until midnight.