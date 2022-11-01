The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, upon instructions of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi has issued a circular to all assistant undersecretaries and directors of health districts, hospitals and health centers to allocated one day per week to receive citizens to look into their complaints and problems and solve them in accordance with the legal framework.

The Undersecretary has asked the Citizen Service and Public Relations departments to receive citizens on a daily basis and help them overcome obstacles they may face.