The Ministry of Finance has approved the annual budget of the Ministry of Education for the fiscal year 2022-2023, amounting to 2 billion and 200 million dinars.

There is a decrease of 400 million, as compared to the budget set by the Ministry, which amounts to 2 billion and 600 million dinars.

The budget for Chapter One (salaries) amounts to about 1 billion and 950 million dinars, the Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Youssef Al-Najjar stated that the completion of awarding all tenders to the Ministry, with the exception of buses designated for general education schools, and the cleaning contract allocated to the capital region.