Assistant Undersecretary for General Education at the Ministry of Education, Osama Al-Sultan, stressed the need to adhere to the use of the direct work record system and to enter the teachers’ data in the fingerprint system.

Al-Anbaa reported that Al-Sultan instructed all schools to comply with the biometric system for teachers and administrators. He said that the teacher’s name and data should be directly entered into the fingerprint system, including the teacher’s information registered in Microsoft Teams account which is directly linked to their records. This will enable teachers to enter their administrative services into the MoE’s website.

The ministry had announced its plan to distribute and operate 2,800 fingerprint devices and accessories to more than 900 schools in Kuwait, and carry out the process of fingerprinting more than 90,000 employees to set up the system for the next academic year.