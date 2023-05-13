The Ministry of Education has announced its plans to introduce a fingerprint system for approximately 90,000 teachers and administrators in public schools, starting from the upcoming academic year. This initiative aims to enhance attendance control and improve administrative efficiency within the education sector, reports Al-Rai Daily.

The decision to implement the fingerprint system comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline operations in the education sector. By utilizing biometric technology, the ministry seeks to accurately monitor and record the attendance of teachers and administrators across various schools in the country.

The fingerprint system will enable the ministry to effectively track attendance, ensuring that teachers and administrators are present during their designated working hours. This measure aims to enhance accountability and contribute to a more efficient educational environment.

The implementation of the fingerprint system is expected to have several benefits. Firstly, it will provide an accurate record of attendance, enabling the ministry to address any issues related to absenteeism or irregularities in a timely manner. Additionally, it will streamline administrative processes by automating attendance tracking, reducing paperwork, and eliminating the need for manual record-keeping.